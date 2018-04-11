Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Has two-homer performance

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored Tuesday against the Marlins.

After hitting his first home run of the season Sunday, Cabrera homered from both sides of the plate on Tuesday. His first came in the fourth inning off left-hander Caleb Smith and his second in the eighth inning off right-hander Kyle Barraclough. He has proven over the past few seasons that he can still hit for power as a right-handed batter, but posted only a .407 slugging percentage from the left side of the plate last season. However, he already has four extra-base hits this season as a left-handed batter, which could make him an underrated source of power in the early going.