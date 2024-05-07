Tidwell has posted a 1.23 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB through 29.1 innings for Double-A Binghamton over five outings (three starts) this season.

His last start was his best, as the 22-year-old right-hander struck out nine over eight scoreless innings Saturday against Hartford. Tidwell has incorporated a cutter into his arsenal this year along with his fastball and slider, and the results have been impressive. If Christian Scott sticks in the big-league rotation there will be a vacancy on the staff at Triple-A Syracuse, and Tidwell is making a strong case to claim it. A late-season MLB debut isn't out of the question if he keeps dominating in the high minors.