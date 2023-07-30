The Mets promoted Tidwell from High-A Brooklyn to Double-A Binghamton on Saturday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

The 22-year-old, who was selected 52nd overall by the Mets during last year's draft, struggled to start the season at Brooklyn with an 8.35 ERA in his first five starts, but he was dominant in his last 12 outings with a 1.56 ERA and 12.1 K/9. Tidwell has impressive strikeout potential but will need to improve his command, as he still had 4.7 BB/7 during that strong stretch at High-A.