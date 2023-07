Tidwell has a 1.56 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 63.1 innings over his last 12 starts for High-A Brooklyn.

Tidwell had a couple shaky outings early in the year, but he has been a machine this summer, going at least five innings in each of his last seven starts, including two seven-inning starts. His power fastball/slider combination is clearly too much for High-A hitters, so he should get a bump to Double-A before the end of the season.