The Giants placed Tidwell on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a high-grade UCL sprain, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Tidwell made an early exit from what will be his final start of 2026 on Monday after injuring his elbow. He is still in the process of exploring all of his options, but there is a chance the 25-year-old righty undergoes Tommy John surgery, which would almost certainly rule him out for the entire 2027 campaign as well. Braxton Roxby was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.