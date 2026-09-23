The Giants announced Tuesday that Tidwell has been recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Tidwell was placed on the injured list Tuesday due to a high-grade UCL sprain, and if he undergoes surgery to address the issue, he would be forced to miss all of 2027 while joining Hayden Birdsong, Trevor McDonald and Carson Whisenhunt on the list of Giants pitchers working their way back from a Tommy John procedure. Tidwell hasn't officially decided to go under the knife just yet, but chances are that he won't be available to pitch next season.