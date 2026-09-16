Tidwell (1-2) earned the win after allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against St. Louis on Tuesday. He struck out four.

Tidwell recorded his first quality start of the season after allowing just two runs over 6.2 innings to St. Louis on Tuesday. The right-hander allowed just three hits, with one being a solo homer by Alec Burleson in the first inning. This year, the 25-year-old has posted a 4.56 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB over 53.1 innings. Tidwell is slated to make his next start Monday against Minnesota.