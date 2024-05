Tidwell was promoted to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Tidwell will join Syracuse after producing a 2.41 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 44 strikeouts over 37.1 innings in seven appearances, including five starts, with Double-A Binghamton this season. There 22-year-old will look to impress at Triple-A in order to earn a potential major-league promotion, which may not be far down the road.