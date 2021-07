Nimmo (shoulder) is batting leadoff and starting in center field Friday against the Pirates, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Nimmo was withheld from Thursday's starting nine due to left shoulder soreness before the contest was postponed, and he's back in the lineup Friday after the day off. The 28-year-old is 8-for-22 with two doubles, a walk, three RBI and five runs in six games since returning from the injured list last weekend.