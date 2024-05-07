Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Monday in a 4-3 win against St. Louis.

With the score tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning, Nimmo swatted a 415-foot solo shot to right field that provided the winning margin for New York. The veteran outfielder extended his hitting streak to five games, and four of his seven hits over that span have gone for extra bases. Nimmo has lifted his season average to .228 with the hot stretch following a cold start to the campaign.