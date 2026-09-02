Nimmo went 4-for-5 with a double and five RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 victory over the Athletics.

The five runs driven in were a season-high output in that category for Nimmo, who also matched his previous season-high mark in hits in a single game. The veteran outfielder is carrying a four-game hitting streak with three multi-hit performances over that stretch. After a mini slump in mid-August where he hit .087 with a .266 OPS in 12 games between Aug. 12 and Aug. 24, he's bounced back admirably. In seven games since Aug. 25, Nimmo is hitting .429 with a 1.094 OPS.