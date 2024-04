Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Royals.

The 31-year-old outfielder shone once again as the Mets' leadoff hitter, capping his day with a bases-loaded walk that brought home the winning run in the eighth inning. Nimmo has reached base safely in all 11 games he's played so far in April, slashing .286/.455/.548 with seven runs, 12 RBI, and six of his 12 hits (three doubles, a triple and two homers) going for extra bases.