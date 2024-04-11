Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 16-4 victory over Atlanta.

Nimmo extended New York's lead to 2-0 in the second inning with an RBI double before driving in another run with a triple in the eighth. Nimmo's went 7-for-14 with four extra-base hits in three games against Atlanta after starting the season in a 3-for-29 slump. The 31-year-old outfielder figures to serve as the Mets' regular leadoff batter after slashing .274/.363/.466 with a career-high 24 homers, 68 RBI and 89 runs scored last season.