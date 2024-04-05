Nimmo went 0-for-5 with five walks and a stolen base in Thursday's doubleheader split with the Tigers.

Nimmo didn't get a hit in either contest, but he did his job as New York's leadoff man by drawing five free passes. Given that he's gone just 1-for-21 to start the campaign, it was a positive development for Nimmo's fantasy managers to see him spend some time on the basepaths, though outside of his theft he didn't do anything to provide fantasy value in leagues that don't use OBP as a category. Odds are that Nimmo's bat will eventually come around, as he hasn't batted lower than .274 in a season since 2019.