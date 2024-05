Nimmo was scratched from the Mets' lineup prior to Thursday's game against the Phillies due to a stomach illness, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nimmo wasn't feeling well heading into Thursday's contest, so the Mets will give him the day off to recover. In the meantime, DJ Stewart will take Nimmo's place in left field and bat fifth, moving Tyrone Taylor into the leadoff spot.