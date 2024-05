Nimmo (illness) is starting in left field and batting third Saturday against the Marlins.

A stomach bug has kept Nimmo from starting the Mets' last two games, but the issue seems to have subsided prior to Saturday's contest. The 31-year-old outfielder has been in a bit of a slump at the plate lately, logging just one hit -- a two-run homer -- in 14 at-bats across his last five games.