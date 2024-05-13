Nimmo (ribs) did not start Sunday night's game against Atlanta, but entered the game late and subsequently hit a walk-off homer in his only at-bat.

During the broadcast, Nimmo was interviewed by the Sunday night ESPN crew and said that he expects to return Monday against the Phillies. To reinforce that point, Nimmo had two catches in left field in the eighth inning before his homer in the ninth. Unless he unwittingly aggravated his injury in the process, Nimmo should be good to go for the upcoming week.