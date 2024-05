Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 7-3 win over the Marlins.

After going 0-for-12 during the Mets' series against Philadelphia, Nimmo has started the Marlins series 2-for-8 (.250) with a double, a two-run home run and five total runs scored. Nimmo's homer Sunday came off Anthony Bender in the ninth inning and marked the outfielder's seventh of the season. In 193 plate appearances, Nimmo owns a .777 OPS.