Nimmo (intercostal) will start in left field and bat leadoff in Monday's game versus the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo didn't start Sunday's 4-3 win over Atlanta due to right intercostal irritation, but he entered the contest off the bench and eventually clubbed a walk-off, two-run home run in his lone plate appearance. Four of Nimmo's six home runs this season have come over his last 12 games.