Nimmo is sitting out Friday's game in Cincinnati because of some minor hamstring tightness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Nimmo's hamstring "checked out pretty good" pregame and the team doesn't believe it to be a serious issue. It was bad enough for him to be held out Friday, however, and given how hamstring problems can sometimes linger, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Nimmo sit out additional games. He's also just 1-for-21 to start the season, so a little reset might not be the worst thing. Tyrone Taylor is in left field Friday.