Nimmo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Cubs.

Nimmo's first-inning homer was the lone run scored by the Mets on Monday, as the team was held to four hits in total. The long ball came off Jameson Taillon and was Nimmo's first since Apr. 8. During his last 10 games, Nimmo is batting .182 with eight runs scored.