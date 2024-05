Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals.

Nimmo got the Mets going with a three-run blast off Miles Mikolas in the fifth to knot the game up at 3-3. He's now homered in back-to-back games and has at least a hit in six straight with seven RBI over that span. For the year, the 31-year-old is hitting .229/.377/.412 with five homers, 25 RBI, 20 runs and a 25:32 BB:K in 162 plate appearances.