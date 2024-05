Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Thursday's extra-innings win over the Cubs.

The 31-year-old is coming to life from the leadoff spot, reaching base multiple times in five of his last seven starts and batting .286 (8-for-28) over that stretch with a .394 OBP. Nimmo's .216/.365/.360 slash line on the season remains disappointing for fantasy purposes, but he's chipped in three homers, two steals, 15 runs and 20 RBI in 30 contests.