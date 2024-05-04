Baty went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 10-8 loss to the Rays.

The young third baseman took Aaron Civale deep for a three-run blast in the second inning to open the scoring, and he then connected for a solo shot off Jason Adam in the ninth. It was the first multi-homer performance of Baty's big-league career, and it snapped a 27-game drought for the 24-year-old -- his only other long ball in 2024 came back on March 30. Despite the power outage, Baty has taken a big step forward in his development this year, and through 30 contests he's slashing .271/.340/.385, a massive improvement on last season's .212/.275/.323 line.