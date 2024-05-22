Baty is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The lefty-hitting Baty is on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Triston McKenzie), likely signaling that he's at least temporarily lost hold of his role as the Mets' preferred third baseman. Though he's drawn positive reviews for his work defensively this season, Baty has failed to take a notable step forward at the plate, as he's posted a .611 OPS through 150 plate appearances. Baty has performed especially poorly over the past three weeks, going just 5-for-40 with 19 strikeouts against three walks across a stretch of 13 games. Mark Vientos looks like he'll get an extended look at the hot corner as the Mets look to bolster their slumping offense.