Baty will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the 27th man during this weekend's series in London versus the Phillies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Baty was optioned to Syracuse a week ago following a slow start but has gone 3-for-10 with two home runs in his first two games back in the minors. He will likely operate in a reserve role for the two games in London before being sent back down early next week. Baty also revealed that the plan is for him to get some game reps at second base when he goes back to Syracuse, per Puma.