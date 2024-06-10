Baty might see action at second base with Triple-A Syracuse, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Mets have struggled to get production from the keystone all season, with Jeff McNeil slumping to a career-worst .624 OPS. Jose Iglesias has filled in admirably against left-handed pitching of late, but the 34-year-old isn't a long-term solution. Baty could get a chance to fill that hole later in the year, especially if McNeil gets traded, but first he'll need to get himself straightened out at the plate -- Baty lost the starting job at third base due to a .229/.306/.327 slash line through 50 big-league games.