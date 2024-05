The Mets optioned Baty to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Baty is slashing just .225/.304/.325 this season and has struck out at 34.7 percent clip in May. With the emergence of Mark Vientos (.295/.354/.591), the Mets have elected to send Baty back to the minors in hopes of getting his swing right. Vientos will take over as the club's everyday third baseman.