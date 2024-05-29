Baty is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Baty was in the lineup for three of the last four games with the Mets facing four right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll give way to the righty-hitting Mark Vientos on Wednesday while southpaw James Paxton takes the hill for the Dodgers. Vientos should continue to regularly replace the lefty-hitting Baty when the Mets face lefties, but the distribution of starts at third base between the two against right-handed pitching still looks to be up in the air. Baty has helped his cause by getting on base five times in 12 plate appearances over his last three starts, but Vientos owns a 1.085 OPS since his May 15 call-up from Triple-A Syracuse to keep himself in the mix for starts against righties.