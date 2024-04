Baty is out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Cubs, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Cubs have right-hander Jameson Taillon on the mound, but the Mets are rewarding the right-handed-hitting Mark Vientos with a start at third base after he hit a walk-off home run in Sunday's 11-inning win over the Cardinals. Baty is just 3-for-25 at the plate over his last nine games.