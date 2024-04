Baty (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

Baty missed Wednesday's game against the Pirates after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring Tuesday. He did some running and agility tests ahead of Friday's game, but he has not provided a timeline on his return, per Pat Ragazzo of SI.com. Baty has started the season slashing .305/.359/.373 with one home run and nine RBI over 64 plate appearances.