Baty (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, but he said that he believes he can be available off the bench, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Baty has missed the Mets' last two games after experiencing left hamstring tightness in Tuesday's game against the Pirates. Baty admitted he isn't at full strength, but feels that he is close enough to be able to contribute off the bench if needed. Joey Wendle will start at third base Saturday and bat eighth against Dodgers right-hander Gavin Stone.