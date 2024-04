Baty (hamstring) is starting at third base and batting fifth in Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers.

Baty wasn't in the starting lineup for the Mets' last three games due to left hamstring tightness. He was able to pinch hit Saturday at third base in the seventh inning and went 0-for-2. Baty has had a decent start to the season, slashing .295/.348/.361 with one home run and nine RBI over 66 plate appearances.