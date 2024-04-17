Baty (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Baty will hit the bench after exiting Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Pirates with left hamstring tightness, but he might have been a candidate to sit even if fully healthy with Pittsburgh bringing a left-hander (Bailey Falter) to the hill. The Mets seem to be viewing Baty as day-to-day and are hopeful that a day off Wednesday plus Thursday's team off day might provide sufficient time for him to move past the hamstring issue. Zack Short gets the nod at third base Wednesday in Baty's stead.