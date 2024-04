Baty (hamstring) said Wednesday that he's "very optimistic" about avoiding the injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Baty tweaked his left hamstring during Tuesday's contest and is not in Wednesday's lineup. However, he's feeling much better and expects to be ready to play in a few days. The Mets have an off day Thursday, providing the young third baseman an extra day of rest before he perhaps returns to action this weekend against the Dodgers.