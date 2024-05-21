Baty went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Monday's loss to the Guardians, and he's at risk of losing his starting job at third base to Mark Vientos, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Since a two-homer game May 3, Baty is slashing an anemic .125/.186/.150 with a 43.2 percent strikeout rate. Vientos has mainly been used as a short-side platoon option since his most recent promotion, but he's gone 4-for-14 with two doubles in four games. Baty hasn't let his struggles impact his defense, and that might be the only thing keeping him in the starting nine at the moment. With the Mets scrambling to find offense, though, they might decide they can live with Vientos' inferior glove at the hot corner if he can produce at the plate.