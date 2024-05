Baty is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Cleveland.

The Mets had been using a strict platoon at third base since Mark Vientos was recalled, but it will be Vientos getting the start at third base in this one against right-hander Xzavion Curry. Baty is hitting just .125/.186/.150 with a 43.2 percent strikeout rate since his two-homer game back on May 3 and could be losing his grip on a starting job.