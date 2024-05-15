Manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that imaging revealed a UCL strain in Raley's left elbow, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Mendoza noted that Raley's UCL is healing, but the Mets will shut him down for two weeks before re-evaluating him, at which point the team will determine next steps. The left-hander has been on the injured list since April 21 and was initially expected to come off the IL after the 15-day minimum, but he has not made any significant progress toward a return to throwing.