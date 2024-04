Raley was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left elbow inflammation, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It's unclear when Raley suffered the injury, but he last pitched Friday and delivered a scoreless two-thirds of an inning. The left-hander landed on the shelf with a similar injury last April and missed just the minimum 15 days, though it's unclear how long he's expected to be out this time around.