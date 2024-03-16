Raley struck out the side in a perfect inning of relief during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

The journeyman southpaw played for five different MLB teams over the prior five seasons, but Raley may have found a home in the Mets' bullpen. After racking up a career-high 25 holds and 66 appearances in 2023 with a 2.80 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 61:25 K:BB over 54.2 innings, he's come into camp and fired three scoreless outings with a 5:0 K:BB. He'll compete for high-leverage work from the left side with Jake Diekman, as setup men in front of closer Edwin Diaz (personal).