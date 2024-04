Raley walked two in a scoreless seventh inning Sunday to record his third hold of the season in a win over the Reds.

The southpaw has been one of the few bright spots for the Mets to begin the season. Raley has posted a 0.00 ERA and 4:3 K:BB through his first 4.1 innings, picking up holds in all three of his team's wins. The 35-year-old racked up a career-high 25 holds in 2023, and he's well on his way to matching or topping that number this year.