Raley gave up a run on a hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning Monday but still recorded his seventh hold of the season in an extra-innings win over the Nationals.

Entering the game to begin the seventh inning with the Mets ahead 5-3, Raley gave up a leadoff double to James Wood and then walked the next two batters to load the bases, but the damage ended up being limited to a CJ Abrams sacrifice fly. Raley's seven holds leads the team, and he's delivered a strong 1.47 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB through 18.1 innings this season.