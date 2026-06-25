Mets' Brooks Raley: Drops decision Wednesday

Raley (2-2) took the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in one inning of relief. He didn't strike out a batter.

The veteran lefty entered Wednesday's nightcap to begin the sixth inning with the score tied 3-3 and promptly served up a double and a triple to the first two batters he faced, with both coming around to score. Raley has been tagged for runs in three of his eight June appearances, stumbling to a 6.14 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB in 7.1 innings on the month with zero saves or holds.