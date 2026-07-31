Mets' Brooks Raley: Pockets win Thursday

Raley (5-5) picked up the win Thursday against the Marlins, allowing one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He struck out one.

The southpaw won his third game in July with another sharp relief effort, as Raley fired 10 of 14 pitches for strikes while serving as the bridge between starter Nolan McLean and closer Devin Williams. Through 10 appearances and 9.1 innings this month, Raley has a 0.96 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB while also collecting three holds. With the 38-year-old on an expiring contract, he could be the next Met out of the door ahead of the trade deadline after A.J. Minter was sent to the Twins on Thursday.