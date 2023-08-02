Raley (0-2) blew the save and took the loss in Tuesday's 7-6 loss against the Royals. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and didn't record a strikeout over one-third of an inning.

After handling ninth-inning duties in the Mets' last three contests, Raley took over in the 10th after Drew Smith was handed the ball for the ninth frame and turned in a scoreless inning. Entering the contest with a two-run lead, Raley was unable to secure the win, allowing back-to-back hits to tie the game before being pulled. With the Mets' closing job seemingly wide open, Tuesday's outing definitely won't help Raley's chances at earning more save chances.