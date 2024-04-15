Raley (1-0) picked up the win Sunday against the Royals, striking out two in a perfect eighth inning.

Jose Butto and Cole Ragans posted goose eggs for six innings before turning things over to their bullpens, and Raley was in the right place at the right time as the Mets broke the scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. The 35-year-old southpaw has begun the season with six straight scoreless appearances of his own, delivering a 0.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB through 5.1 innings along with three holds as the primary setup man to Edwin Diaz.