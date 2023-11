The Mets exercised Raley's $6.5 million option for 2024 on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The alternative would've been paying him a $1.25 million buyout, making it an easy call on the team's part. Raley had a fine 2023 campaign, posting a 2.80 ERA and 61:25 K:BB over 54.2 innings. He's slated for setup duties in 2024 as Edwin Diaz makes his return from knee surgery.