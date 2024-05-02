Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that Raley (elbow) is no longer on track to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "We're going to take it slow [with Raley]," Mendoza said.

Raley was placed on the shelf April 21 with left elbow inflammation, and while Mendoza didn't indicate that the southpaw has experienced any setbacks since being shut down, he doesn't seem to be progressing as quickly as anticipated, either. He'll be sent in for further imaging in the coming days as a precaution, and he could start ramping up his throwing program thereafter. Raley was one of the Mets' top setup men in 2023 and had gotten off to a strong start to 2024 before landing on the IL, striking out nine over seven scoreless innings while allowing just five baserunners and collecting four holds and one win.