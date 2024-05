Raley will undergo Tommy John surgery sometime next week, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Raley was diagnosed with a strained UCL in his left elbow last Wednesday, and although manager Carlos Mendoza had said the lefty's UCL was healing, Raley will elect to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. The 35-year-old will finish the year with a perfect 0.00 ERA alongside a 9:3 K:BB through seven innings, and he will likely be sidelined until the second half of the 2025 campaign.