Ziegler is recovering from a surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

The 20-year-old righty has logged just 46.2 innings (all last year at Single-A) since being drafted out of high school in the second round of the 2021 draft. As far as elbow surgeries are concerned, this is on the minor side, so Ziegler could return sometime this summer.